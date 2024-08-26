JSD117 Dismissing an Hour Early Tuesday Due to the Heat

Jacksonville School District 117 will be dismissing early tomorrow due to the extended heatwave.

Today’s heat is expected to top out near 96, with heat indices around 104.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that tomorrow is going to be even hotter so schools will let out one hour early: “We are moving to our one-hour early dismissal schedule tomorrow, Tuesday the 27th. Tomorrow’s heat index is predicted to be 107 or higher at 3pm. By leaving an hour early, most of our bus routes will be finished by the time the extreme heat hits our area. It is still going to be very warm on our buses, so we will have water available for our longer bus routes on both days. You can find the exact schedule for your school on each school’s individual website by looking under “School Information” and “Daily Schedule”. Most schools have labeled it the “One Hour Dismissal” schedule. JHS calls it the “Early Dismissal” schedule.”

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today from 11 to 8PM, and an excessive heat watch from 11AM to 8PM tomorrow. Continue to monitor the WEAI 107.1FM The Eagle and the WLDS News Facebook pages for any updates to immediate schedule changes, postponements, or cancellations.