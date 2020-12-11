JSS Memories of Holly & Ivy Concert Livestreams Tomorrow

The Jacksonville Symphony will still try and bring socially distanced Holiday Cheer.

The Jacksonville Symphony will host it’s last concert of the year this Saturday, December 12th at 3:15PM. The concert will be available to stream online to conform with social distancing guidelines and will be available on demand after it’s premiere.

Garrett Allman, the conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and Coral, says the concert will include various Christmas pieces: “Members of the orchestra are playing various Christmas pieces for 1, 2, 3, 4 people at a time. Our special guests from out of town is the Bells of Peace Handbell Choir from Peace Lutheran Church in St. Louis, directed by Burnell Hackman. We have the Jacksonville High School Concert Choir, the Jacksonville High School Madrigals, the Illinois College Women’s Chorale is performing along with a couple of vocalists and lots of instrumentalists.”

Allman says the concert will appeal to the whole family, with possibly a surprise visit from Santa.

The Symphony has already hosted two concerts this season. The first being in September and featured the grand prize winners from their past Talent Among Us contest. The second was in October and was Halloween themed. Both concerts are currently available on demand on their website here.