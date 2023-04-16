Judge Adrian’s IL Court Commission Trial Set For November

The trial of 8th Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission has been set for the late Fall.

Muddy River News says that Cook County Judge Lewis Nixon has set Adrian’s trial for November 7-9th at a location to be determined via a Zoom conference yesterday morning. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that officials for the case believe it will last between 2-3 days.

In a filing from the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board last June, Adrian is alleged to have violated judicial code by reversing a conviction after refusing to give 18-year old Drew Clinton a mandatory sentence under Illinois, retaliating against Adams County chief prosecutor Josh Jones for agreeing with critical comments against, and perjury before the Judicial Inquiry Board.

If the commission sustains the board’s complaints, it can issue sanctions, including removal. Adrian was retained to the bench last year for another 4-year term.