July 28, 2024 Blues Brunch Playlist

Nothing really fancy about this week. Played alot of new stuff and did a tribute to the great John Mayall:

Blues Brunch July 28, 2024

Heavy Drunk – Sippi Dupree – You Don’t Know Me – 4142 Music [2023] Celso Salim & Darryl Carriere – BBQ – About Time – Tower High Music [2024] Curtis Salgado – Better Things to Lie About – Fine By Me – Little Village [2024] Samantha Fish – Road Runner – Wild Heart – Ruf [2015] Chris Cain – Fear Is My New Roommate – Good Intentions Gone Bad – Alligator [2024] Lara Price – Evidence – Half & Half – Gulf Coast [2024] Royal Brothers ft. Bobby Rush – Good God I Got the Blues – Memphis – Royal Records [2024] Eden Brent – Getaway Blues – Getaway Blues – Yellow Dog Records [2024] Sue Foley – Oh Babe It Ain’t No Lie – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain [2024] Dixon, Watkins, Vaughn – 3by3 – Reecy Records [2022] JJ Grey & Mofro – Lochloosa – Lochloosa – Alligator [2004] Sierra Green & The Giants – Can You Get To That – Here We Are – Big Radio [2024] Four Tops – 7 Rooms of Gloom – Reach Out – Motown [1967] John Mayall ft. Peter Green – A Hard Road – A Hard Road – Decca [1967] Johnny Ray Jones – I Wish You Would – Mystic Chiefs – Moondogg Records [2024] Jimmy McCracklin – Just Got to Know – The Walk: Jimmy McCracklin At His Best – Razor & Tie [1997] Tommy Tucker – Long Tall Shorty – Hi-Heel Sneakers – MCA [1995] Koko Taylor – Voodoo Woman – I Got What It Takes – Alligator [1975] Junior Wells – It Hurts Me Too – Calling All Blues – Fuel 2000 [2000] Bart Bryant – Empty Arms – Backstage II – Horizon [2024] Willie Dixon – Crazy For My Baby – The Original Wang Dang Doodle – MCA/Chess [1995] Howlin Wolf – Forty Four – His Best – MCA/Chess [1997] John Lee Hooker – How Can You Do It? – Burning Hell [Remastered] – Soul Jam [2015] Susan Tedeschi – Little By Little – Just Won’t Burn – Tone Cool [1998] Ronnie Earl – Blue Guitar – Language of the Soul – Bullseye Blues [1994]

Non Show Spins

The Heavy Heavy – Miles & Miles – Life & Life Only – ATO [2020] Kaleo – Way Down We Go – A/B – Elektra [2016]