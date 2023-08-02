The heat was on last month, but not at a record level.

The average temperature last month was nearly 75 and a half degrees. That’s just 6-tenths of a degree higher than normal. One only needs to look to last year for a hotter July, when the average was 75 and a half degrees.

Typical highs last month averaged close to 87, and lows reached 64.

The hottest temperature did not reach 100. It was 97 on the 29th. The coolest night was 58 on the 10th.

The mercury reached 90 0r better on just 5 of the first 25 days. But, we climbed to 90 or better on 5 of the last six days. And, the highs averaged 95 over a three day period starting last Wednesday.

The total rainfall last month was 4 and a half inches. That’s a full inch less than July of last year. It’s still a half an inch above normal.

Keep in mind, much of the rainfall was in the first three days. Close to three inches fell in the first three days. Just two inches fell in the final 28 days of July.

July historically is the hottest month of the year.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observing station for the National Weather Service.