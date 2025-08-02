July was HOT!

By Gary Scott on August 1, 2025 at 9:54pm

What might have been the best conditions for crops in July was the opposite for humans.

It was hotter, and wetter in July than normal.

The average high of 88-point-7 degrees was the hottest stretch in July since 2019. Normal overall average for this time of year is just under 75. The average last month was just under 79.

We reached 90 or better on 15 of the 31 days, topping out at 94 on the 24th and 29th. Jacksonville didn’t fall below 70 at night for 11 of the final 12 nights. Three times we were at an overnight low of 77.

The thermometer never fell below 80 for daytime highs in July.

The coolest low last night was 64 on the 2nd. Lows averaged 69 degrees in July.

Rainfall hit 6 and 7-hundredths inches. Normal rainfall in July is just under 4 inches.

Much of the rain fell with close to 1-point 2 inches on the 26th, close to two inches over a two day period on the 20th, and nearly 1 and a half inches starting over a three day period on the 12th.

There was measurable rain on 12 of the 21 days.

The rain was welcome after below normal rainfall plagued the area in the spring and early summer months.

WLDS-WEAI is a cooperative weather station of the National Weather Service.