July Weather

Rain totals were up, and temperatures were normal last month.

The average temperature was just under 76 degrees. The normal average readings for July is just under 75.

The average highs reached 86-point 3 degrees, and the lows 65 and a half.

No triple digit readings, but the mercury topped out at 98 on the 6th. There were just six days of 90 or better highs. There was a wide range of highs…from the 98 to 75 on the 27th.

The lows last month bottomed out at 56 on the 29th. The mercury stayed below 70 at night on 18 of the 31 days.

Rainfall tripped the measurement stick at just over 5 and a half inches. Normal rain in July hits just under 4 inches.

There were a couple of days with rain over an inch..one and a quarter on the 8th, and nearly 1 and three quarter inches on the 9th. It was just enough to slow down, but not stop the Morgan County Fair.

Rain was welcome by farmers, who saw crops mature quickly.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.