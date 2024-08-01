July weather seemed hot and wet, but only because of the final week.

The mercury averaged 73-point-9 degrees in July. That’s slightly below normal. A typical July has an average temperature of close to 75 degrees.

Average daily highs reached 84-point-5, and nights hit a little over 63.

There were only 4 days at 90 or better, and the second half was much warmer than the first. We dipped below 60 degrees at night 4 times, but most of the month stayed in the 60s when the sun went down. We were in the 70s at night as a low just three times.

It was a wet July, but not too much above normal.

Precipitation for the month is at just over 4 inches. That’s only about 15 hundredths above normal.

There was rainfall on 20 of the 31 days in July. The heaviest rains occurred on the 10th, with just over 8 tenths of an inch.

WLDS-WEAI is an official recording station for the National Weather Service.