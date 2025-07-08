June-July Crackdown Worked?

By Gary Scott on July 8, 2025 at 12:10pm

The announced crackdown by Jacksonville police apparently worked.

The crackdown targeted impaired drivers and seat belt scofflaws from June 20th through July 7th.

City police say they made no impaired driving arrests, including alcohol and cannabis related arrests over the 17 day period.

Officers did issue 7 seat belt citations.

Other citations were for having no insurance, equipment violations, a ticket for failure to yield and one for disobeying a stop sign.

The campaign was funded through federal traffic safety monies administered by the state transportation department.