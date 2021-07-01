June was Rainy

A wet ending for June pushed the rainfall totals to near record levels, but this past month was not even the wettest June this century.

The official measurement for last month was 9 and 45-hundrethds inches. That’s about 5 inches above normal.

But, it’s well short of the record June total..13 and three quarter inches from 2011. That’s when Jacksonville lost its water plant.

In fact, there has been four other Junes with heavier rainfall totals since 1997, including two straight Junes of 10 and 16 hundredths inches in 2014 and 2015. Yes, same totals.

There was rain on the last 7 days of the month, including the nearly 3 inch rains from the 24th and 25th.

Rainfall for the year is now at nearly 26 inches. Normal rainfall through the first half of a year is just under 19 and a half inches. We have seen wetter weather in Jacksonville in the last 25 years, as opposed to the previous 50 plus.

A typical high last month was 85, and a low was 62 and a half. That’s a daily average of just under 74 degrees. That’s about 3 degrees warmer than normal.

Readings ranged from 98 on the 19th, to 48 on the 22nd. The mercury hit 90 or better 6 times last month. There were no 100 degree days. There were just six nights of below 60 readings.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.