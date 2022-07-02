June Weather in Jacksonville

Temperatures shot up last month in what was described at times as a hot and steamy month.

The temperature averaged 73 and a half degrees, well above the normal of 71 point 2 degrees. But, it’s still cooler than the average reading in June of 2020 of 74.

The daily highs reached 90 or better 8 times, topped by 95 on three different dates. The only below 80 highs occurred just 5 times.

The heat wave for the month occurred on the 12th through the 16th.

Readings stayed below 70 twenty three nights in June. The coolest reading was 52 on the third. There were nine nights under 60.

The rainfall for the month was very timely for farmers. The total rainfall for June was 6 and a 11 hundredths. It was the wet June. But, Jacksonville had nearly 9 and a half inches back last June.

The normal rainfall for June is 4 and 6 tenths inches.

We had over 2 and a half inches of rain on the 16th and 17th, and opened the month with over 1 and a half inches. There was measurable rain on 9 days.

WLDS-WEAI is an observing station for the National Weather Service.