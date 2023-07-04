June Weather

Rain on the final day of June helped salvage some of last month for farmers.

It was unusual, because normally, when the rain is short in the summer, it’s due to hot weather. But that wasn’t the case in June.

We recorded an inch and six tenths of rain last month. That’s about 3 inches less than normal.

It breaks a string of three straight Junes of above normal rainfall. But, we had less rain in 2017, when less than an inch and a quarter measurement was recorded for June’s rain.

The station at WLDS-WEAI had about a half an inch of rain until the final day, when the skies opened for just over a little more than an inch. But, we payed the price with storms.

The average temperature for June was nearly on target with the long term average. The average mercury reading in June was 71 and a half degrees, just a tick higher than a normal June.

There were eight days of 90 or better highs, but none for ten days in mid June. The top reading was 94 on the 25th. There were 16 nights of readings below 60. The coolest was 48 on the 8th.

A typical day last month was dry with a high of 86 and a low of 58.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observing station for the National Weather Service.