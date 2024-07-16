Jury Trial Underway For Bluff Springs Man Accused of 2022 Sex Assault of Juvenile Family Member

The trial of a Bluff Springs man who has been behind bars for more than a year in Menard County got underway Monday morning in Cass County Circuit Court.

36-year old Russell J. Lucas, Jr. was arrested on August 17, 2023 by members of the State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Region Fugitive Task Force. The arrest was a result of a month’s long investigation requested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged sexual assault.

Lucas has been lodged at the Menard County Jail and has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18, criminal sexual assault by force, domestic battery, obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between July 2022 and the time of Lucas’ arrest.

Jury selection for trial began just before 9:30 Monday morning after Judge Timothy J. Wessel ruled on a number of pretrial motions. Defense Attorney Monroe McWard was granted a motion to bar any reference to an Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force interview during trial. One previous domestic battery arrest and conviction from 2011 on Lucas’ record will be allowed to be referenced partially during the trial. A second, October 2022 domestic battery arrest, which was dismissed last year in Cass County Circuit Court, will not be allowed.

he jury was officially selected at 12:30 Monday afternoon, with the court adjourning shortly after for the day after some instructions were given.

Opening statements and arguments will begin Tuesday morning at 9AM.