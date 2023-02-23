Juvenile Arrested After Police Pursuit, Crash on Train Tracks

Jacksonville Police arrested a juvenile last night after a traffic stop turned into a brief pursuit and then a traffic crash with a Jacksonville Municipal vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 17 year old male juvenile at the intersection of North Clay and East College Avenue at approximately 8:30PM Wednesday but the vehicle quickly sped off.

While being pursued northeast, the juvenile’s vehicle was reported to have struck the east/west bound railroad tracks in the 200 block of Illinois Avenue causing the vehicle to become immobilized. A vehicle being driven by a City of Jacksonville municipal worker in a municipal vehicle also struck the tracks at the same time and collided with the juvenile’s vehicle. The juvenile reported minor injuries but refused treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The juvenile was cited for aggravated fleeing of police, operating a vehicle without insurance, unlawful use of a weapon, illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a driver, and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. According to a police report, a pending citation of driving under the influence is pending lab results.