Juvenile Arrested After Reckless Driving, High Speed Chase in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Police arrested a juvenile after the driver fled from a traffic stop last night.

A patrol officer was called to the intersection of North East Street and East State at 9:56 last night for a report of a wrong way driver.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jacksonville Police then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver then fled after the vehicle was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Checkerberry Lane in Springfield.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.

Reports later came in of multiple hit and run accidents attributed to the vehicle including striking a vehicle in a driveway in the 600 block of South Fayette and a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 700 block of South Church Street.

The 15 year old male juvenile from Springfield was cited for aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer, theft by possession, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, resisting a peace officer, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and possession of cannabis by a driver.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.