Juvenile Arrested For Overnight Gun Incident Receives Additional Charges

A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The charge is in relation to a shooting that occurred on the morning of May 28th in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street. The East Wolcott shooting resulted in an unidentified 19 year old male being struck by a bullet. The victim was later taken to a Springfield trauma center for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information, regarding these cases, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department (217) 479-4630 or the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers at (217) 243-7300.