Juvenile Injured After Crash During Police Chase

A male juvenile was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing a minibike after allegedly attempting to flee from a police traffic stop.

At approximately 8:30PM Sunday, a Jacksonville Police officer was on patrol near the intersection of East Chambers and South Clay Avenue and witnessed an individual in the roadway on a green mini bike. Police reports say that the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the mini bike fled.

Later, according to police, the operator of the mini bike, a 16-year old male juvenile, is said to have lost control of the mini bike causing an unspecified collision that ejected the juvenile over the handle bars.

The juvenile was transported from the scene by ambulance with multiple, unspecified injuries.

The male juvenile has been cited for improper lane usage, fleeing or attempting to elude police, violation of a traffic control device, having no valid driver’s license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The current condition of the juvenile is not available.