Juvenile Injured in Brown County Single Vehicle Accident

A male juvenile was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brown County Wednesday night.

According to Illinois State Police reports, a 17-year-old male from Mount Sterling was traveling westbound on IL Route 99 near 905 East Street in Brown County when he lost control of the 2010 Kia Forte he was driving.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI) and issued citations for Improper Lane Use, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.