Juveniles Arrested Overnight After Rummaging Through Several South Jacksonville Vehicles

Two juveniles were arrested early this morning after multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in South Jacksonville.

Officers from both South Jacksonville and Jacksonville responded to a call from a complainant in the 100 block of Labor Drive South at approximately 1:30 this morning who told dispatchers there were three people who were attempting to break into a vehicle and then started walking toward the entrance.

According to a report by South Jacksonville Police, two male juveniles between the ages of 13 and 15 years old were detained and arrested for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle after officers responded to both Labor Drive and the 1800 block of South Main for reports of vehicles being broken into. A third suspect evaded arrest and is still being sought out by police at this time.

South Jacksonville police say at least eight vehicles were accessed and rummaged through. The two juveniles who were taken into custody were cited and given notices to appear to probation. They were then released to guardians.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.