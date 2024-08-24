Jville AMVETS Hope for Community Support in Effort Replace Roof

A Jacksonville area veteran’s support and service organization is looking for help from the community to keep their heads dry. Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100 will be hosting a fundraiser next month to help raise funds for a new roof for their facility located at 210 East Court Street in downtown Jacksonville.

Jimmy Duncan with the Jacksonville AMVETS says the post houses one of the most active veterans groups in the area that is more accustomed to giving back than to asking for help.

“We’ve had hundreds of fundraisers in that building and none for ourselves. We’ve never done one for ourselves and we finally decided that we can keep doing the same things we’re doing to raise money, and we’ll pick up a couple hundred bucks here in a 50/50 drawing or something like that, but we’re not going to get what we need in my lifetime or yours. So we decided to try and do a fundraiser.”

Duncan says the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100 continues to offer resources to veterans as an active Vet-2Vet Chapter that includes emotional support and counseling. Post 100 also offers a computer lab where veterans can apply for jobs, take online courses, research career opportunities, or apply for veterans’ health benefits.

Duncan says they also are involved in the community by providing color guard duty for local parades and events, complimentary meals on holidays, informational seminars to local schools, as well as use of the post for private and community events. The post also includes a bar that is open to the public seven days a week.

Duncan says the building has served both the AMVETS and the community well for decades, and even though the organization has seen a resurgence in activity, the roof is in desperate need of being replaced and help is needed.

“That building- I don’t even know how old it is. It was old when we got it back in the 50’s I think. It’s a lot older now, it’s had some good care, but then when the AMVETS went through some rough times they just couldn’t afford to do any maintenance. Once we kinda started coming back around, we started patching it and sealing it. But it’s past the point of that now and it’s new roof time.”





The Raise the Roof fundraiser will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the post. Duncan says the roof work will cost approximately $130,000 and that they have secured matching funding to help, however, they need to raise their fair share to see the project get off the ground.

“We’ve gotten a grant from the city [of Jacksonville], a matching grant for $50,000, and another gentleman, Rabbi Rob who everybody has heard of by now, has stepped forward to match us dollar for dollar up to $40,000. But as far as actual cash on hand we’ve probably got about $5,000 or maybe a little more than that right now.”

Donations are being sought for the fundraiser and Duncan says a recent mailer went out to area businesses for donations for the silent auction. More details on the Raise the Roof fundraiser events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For details or information on how to donate, contact Jimmy at 217-473-5988, or call the post and ask for an officer at 217-243-9990. All donations are tax-deductible.