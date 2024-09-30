JWCC Hosting Ag Education Center Open House in Baylis on Oct 14.

John Wood Community College is inviting the public to an open house to show off their ag program at the Ag Education Center in Baylis in a few weeks.

John Wood is hosting the open house on Monday, October 14th from 9AM to Noon at the Ag Education Center, located on Illinois Route 104 in Baylis.

Attendees will have the chance to tour the Agriculture Education Center, meet instructors, and get information about the admissions process. Whether considering a future in agriculture or want to explore career pathways, this event will offer insights into how JWCC can support educational goals.

The open house will include guided tours, information sessions, and overviews of the crop production, livestock management, agribusiness, and precision agriculture classes and programs.

To attend, please RSVP to ag@jwcc.edu or call 217-641-4558.