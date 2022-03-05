JWCC President Elbe Announces Resignation

John Wood Community College President Michael Elbe announced yesterday his plans to retire, effective Dec. 31st.

WGEM reports that Elbe told staff and faculty during a college-wide meeting that he felt it was a good time to begin the transition. Elbe has been president at JWCC for the past 8 years, succeeding John Letts in 2014. Elbe, a native of Camp Point, had been with JWCC since 1990 in various capacities.

According to Muddy River News, Elbe has been in higher education since 1987, previous serving in roles as the director of student life (1999-2002) and assistant dean of students (1998-99) at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. He was an academic advisor (1988-90) for the University of North Carolina-Wilmington and served as a resident director (1987-88) for St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C. Elbe also coached the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team for 13 seasons, compiling a 246-165 record. He led two teams to top-seven finishes in the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament.

JWCC Board of Trustees Chair Diane Ary said that the board would begin a thorough and collaborative process to find Elbe’s process.