JWCC to Host Special 9/11 Film Viewing

John Wood Community College will honor local and national first responders and the freedoms they protect in a special presentation this week.

JWCC has received permission from the 9-11 Memorial and Museum to be a viewing site for the organization’s annual anniversary film on Wednesday, September 11.

This year’s film honoring the sacrifice of first responders and their families will be premiered locally in JWCC’s Heath Center auditorium on Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m. The event is open to first responders from area EMS, police, fire, and other supporting agencies as well as the greater community.

The viewing was made possible through a collaboration with JWCC’s criminal justice program and the Quincy Police Department.

In addition to the film, JWCC will host a voter registration drive for students as part of Constitution Day and Week. Constitution Day is a federal holiday commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, which is the world’s longest-surviving written charter of government.

JWCC encourages all citizens to check out some of the great resources to help us learn more about our constitution on the United States Census Bureau’s website.