JWCC’s Taylor Wins National Champion Honors in Denver Carload Livestock Competitions

JWCC Ag Faculty Member Justin Lewis, and JWCC freshman Emma Taylor, who earned National Champion Honors in the Denver Carload Contest at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado.

A Murrayville John Wood Community College student has won the National Championship in the Denver Carload livestock competition.

First-year student Emma Taylor won the contest at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado this past week. Taylor was the winner out of 123 participants from 28 schools from across the country. The participants were asked to judge four groups of cattle. Each group of cattle consisted of three or four animals of the same breed and sex. Competitors must rank the quality of each group in order from first to fourth.

Taylor is John Wood Community College’s first National Champion in this contest. Emma is the daughter of Dustin and Marcie Taylor of Murrayville.