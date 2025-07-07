JYEP-GRO Trust Cultivator Program

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program has joined forces with GRO Trust to provide outdoor education to children this summer.

The Cultivator Club began meeting this past week at the former Salvation Army Citadel at 331 West Douglas.

It meets Tuesday through Wednesday each week.

GRO Trust lead cultivator Dr Michael Woods says they are working hand in hand with JYEP.

The program began this past week.

JYEP board president Beth Brockschmidt says the program’s impact is that it gives every child a joyful and meaningful summer, investing in fun, creativity and purpose.

Dr Woods says the programs at the Mark are wide ranging.

He says kids will get their hands dirty, but art will be the focus each Thursday.

Dr Woods says no registration is required, and the hours are 9 to 11 AM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. All youngsters are welcome.