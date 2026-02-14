K9 checks things at Calhoun H.S. on Friday

A safety check and precautionary lockdown took place Friday morning at Calhoun High School in Hardin, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the school was placed under a standard lockdown so deputies could conduct a safety sweep of the building and surrounding vehicles. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the operation, and a K9 unit was deployed to perform an open-air sniff for illicit narcotics and other illegal substances, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Zach Hardin.

All students and staff were secured during the process. Officials report there was no active threat to student or staff safety at any time.

The sheriff’s office says the action was part of its proactive safety efforts and commitment to protecting students, faculty, and staff. Similar checks may be conducted at random and without prior notice to maintain effectiveness, but the department says the public will be notified whenever a school lockdown or search occurs.

The sheriff expressed thanks to Pike County deputies and Calhoun High School staff for their cooperation and support.