Kahn Stepping Down as President & CEO of Blessing Health Next Year

By Benjamin Cox on November 14, 2022 at 8:00am

The President & CEO of Blessing Health system has announced she will retire next year.

Maureen Kahn announced on Friday that she will be leaving her post on October 6th, 2023. Kahn has been in leadership with the hospital system for the past 22 years, including the last 8 as President & CEO of Blessing Health, according to a press release.

The Blessing Corporate Service Board intends to name Kahn’s replacement in “early 2023.”

Blessing Health owns and operates locations in Pittsfield, Mt. Sterling, Rushville, and Quincy as well as in Iowa and Missouri.