By Jeremy Coumbes on February 8, 2021 at 10:58am

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed the Kampsville Ferry on the Illinois River due to ice.

The ferry closed at 5:00 pm Sunday evening. No word on when IDOT expects to reopen the crossing at this time.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials say those needing to cross the river can travel to Hardin and cross over into Calhoun County by way of the Joe Page Bridge.