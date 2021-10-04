Kampsville Ferry Reopens

Travel between Greene and Calhoun Counties is easier once again.

The Kampsville Ferry has reopened to traffic after a lengthy shut down for construction work. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed the ferry on September 13th to make repairs and improvements to the ferry’s landings on both sides of the Illinois River.

Both approach roadway ramps were removed and reconstructed with more substantial concrete. The project also called for parking lots were also reconstructed and new ADA compliant sidewalks were installed. The project also added new lighting facilities and pavement markings.

Village Mayor of Kampsville, Wade Gibson announced early Saturday that the ferry was in operation again via a post on his official Facebook page.

Residents in the area will now no longer be forced to travel approximately 10 miles south to cross the Joe Page bridge in order to travel from one county to the other.