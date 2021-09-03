Kampsville Ferry To Close For Approach Improvements Sep. 13

Travelers heading westbound along Illinois Route 108 through Greene County will have to take the long way around to get to Calhoun County starting September 13th.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is scheduled to close the Kampsville Ferry for approximately 17 days to make improvements and repairs to the Ferry’s landings on both sides of the Illinois River.

IDOT Spokesperson Paul Wappell says that motorists will see some big changes to the approaches after the repairs are made: “The project includes reconstruction of the approach roadway ramps to the Kampsville Ferry – one ramp on each side of the Illinois River. Reconstruction of the parking lots, sidewalks made ADA compliant, and new lighting facilities and pavement markings. The ferry closure is scheduled for September 13th through September 30th and it will be to reconstruct both approaches, roadways, ramps on each side of the river. The reconstruction involves removing the old pavement and replacing it with new, more substantial concrete.”

IDOT is using a combination of the annual Ferry Boat Program Funds from the Federal Highway Administration, with a 20% state match along with federal COVID Supplemental funds.

Residents in the area will have to travel approximately 10 miles south to Hardin to cross the Joe Page Bridge to pass over the Illinois River during construction.