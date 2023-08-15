Kampsville Man Arrested After Drug Investigation

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Conservation Police made an arrest on Friday in an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation.

At 10:08PM on Friday, law enforcement officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a court-authorized search warrant on 4th Street in Kampsville at a residence in reference to the investigation.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine, methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, baggies, and scales were located and seized.

50-year old Roy C. Connell of Kampsville was then arrested on citations and subsequently charge for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connell was taken to the Greene County Jail, where he is being held on $75,000 bond, 10% to apply. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court today.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to thank the citizens from the Village of Kampsville who cooperated with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and provided information regarding unlawful activities in the investigation. Citizens are being encouraged to continue to report suspicious or suspected illegal activities to local law enforcement or Two Rivers Crime Stoppers.