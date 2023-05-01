Kampsville Man Arrested By Pike, Calhoun Deputies After Domestic Complaint Last Week

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2023 at 9:25am

The Calhoun County and Pike County Sheriff’s Department’s arrested a man last week after a delayed report of domestic violence.

According to a press release by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, on April 22nd their office received a delayed complaint about a domestic disturbance that occurred the day before at a residence on South Broadway in Kampsville. A Calhoun County deputy and a Pike County deputy both responded to the location and began an investigation.

Subsequent to that investigation, deputies arrested 34-year old Andrew G. Osborn of Kampsville for aggravated domestic battery without incident. He was transported and is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail on $20,000 bond, 10% to apply.

He is set to appear in Calhoun County Circuit Court tomorrow for a preliminary hearing.