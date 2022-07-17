Kampsville Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Search Warrant

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kampsville man Friday evening on a number of drug charges after executing a search warrant at a residence.

36 year old Zachary T. Blumenberg of Kampsville was arrested without incident at 8:38PM Friday after sheriff’s deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North St. Louis Avenue in Kampsville.

Subsequent to an investigation, Blumenberg has been cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, a Calhoun County warrant for possession of methamphetamine, and a Calhoun County failure to appear warrant for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

Blumenberg is currently lodged without bond at the Greene County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrest by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.