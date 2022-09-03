Kampsville Man Heading To Prison Over DUI Arrest From Last Fall

A Kampsville man is heading to prison for drug charges from last Fall.

48 year old Jason W. Harkey of Kampsville pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, obstruction of justice by attempting to destroy evidence, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a traffic stop initiated by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies on Illinois Route 100 just north of the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin on September 17th of last year.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies located and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies say that Harkey attempted to destroy evidence at the scene and they also believe they had additional probably cause that Harkey was driving under the influence prior to his arrest. After his arrest, Harkey was additionally cited for bringing contraband into a penal institution after contraband was allegedly found on Harkey during booking at the Greene County Jail.

Calhoun County Judge Charles H.W. Burch sentenced Harkey on Tuesday to 2 four-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be served concurrently per the plea.