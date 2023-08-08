Kampsville Pair Arrested On Multiple Charges After Gun, Drug Investigation

Two people from Kamspville were arrested on Saturday by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies and Conservation Police after a lengthy investigation into illegal firearms and drug trafficking.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:13PM Saturday, members of their department and Conservation Police executed multiple search warrants at a residence on Jefferson Street in Kampsville.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine, methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, baggies, scales, firearms, firearms suppressor, and surveillance equipment was located and seized.

As a result of the search warrant and seizure, deputies arrested 38-year old Derek A. Boxdorfer of that vicinity for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two citations of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon due to a firearm suppressor. Boxdorfer was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Jersey County Jail on $75,000, 10$ apply. He is due in court today.

Also arrested in the operation was 40-year old Billye Jo Titus of that vicinity for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Titus was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Greene County Jail on $40,000 bond, 10% to apply. She is due in court today.

Deputy Nic McCall led the investigation and said in the press release that several citizens in the Village of Kampsville cooperated with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office during the course of the investigation by providing information regarding activities at the residence. McCall said this is just the first step in the criminal investigation and further arrests are pending.