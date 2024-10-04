Kampsville Woman Arrested on 12 Charges For Crimes Against Children

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kampsville woman after a complaint that their child was receiving illicit material from an adult over the Internet.

According to a press release, on September 16th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received the initial complaint. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Zach Hardin began an investigation into the allegations and conducted numerous interviews and discovered that there were several other children that had also been communicating with and receiving illicit materials from the same adult. Additional information obtained during this investigation also suggested a physical relationship between this adult and a 14-year old minor.

Chief Deputy Hardin took over messaging between one of the victims and the suspect, and was able to elicit further evidence to suggest the allegations were validated. In addition, multiple search warrants were obtained for cellular data and social media communications.

On September 22nd, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and executed a court authorized search warrant at home in the 200 block of Maple Road in Kampsville owned by 29-year old Brianna L. Behrens. Additional electronic devices at the home were located and seized. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this search warrant by members of the Illinois Conservation Police.

Behrens was transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office where she was interviewed by Chief Deputy Hardin and Deputy Zack Orr, who serves as a member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On September 27th, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was issued an arrest warrant for Behrens where she was cited for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of possession of child pornography, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, obstructing justice, two counts of dissemination of harmful materials, and three of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Behrens currently remains lodged at the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to deny Behrens pretrial release. A pretrial detention hearing in the case has not been set, according to online court records.

The investigation remains open and Chief Deputy Hardin asks that any additional victims please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 618-576-2417; and that reporting parties may remain anonymous.