Kampsville Woman Arrested on Residential Burglary, Theft Charges

A Kampsville woman was recently arrested after a complainant reported a burglary in progress at the beginning of the month.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on September 5th, the office received a report of a residential burglary in progress at the West Kamp Apartments along Route 96 in Kampsville. Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 21-year old Karley J. Varble for residential burglary and theft over $500. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation and subsequent arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, all the items were recovered and returned to the owner. Varble was arrested without incident and taken to the Pike County Jail.

Varble appeared in court on Tuesday and was granted pretrial release and was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim.

She is next due back in court on October 24th for arraignment.