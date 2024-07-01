Kane Man Arrested For Alleged Threats To Calhoun Sheriff’s Department Members While On Pretrial Release

A southern Greene County man is now behind bars after multiple arrests by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a press release, on May 6th, Calhoun County deputies conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of 27-year old Kevin J. Patton of Kane for possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. According to online court records, Patton failed to appear at a June 4th pretrial hearing. He was subsequently arrested on a bench warrant by Calhoun deputies on June 13th.

On June 18th, Patton reappeared in Calhoun County Circuit Court and was given a new court date of July 16th.

According to the press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, while being released, it is alleged that Patton made multiple personal threats of great bodily harm to specific members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, in which he described vehicles and residences.

Subsequently, Calhoun County State’s Attorney Lucas Fanning filed three new Class 3 felony charges of threatening a public official. Over the next several days, deputies attempted to locate and arrest Patton in multiple jurisdictions. On June 25th, Patton was apprehended by Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington and was assisted by Illinois Conservation Police Sergeant Mike Goetten.

Later that day, Patton appeared before Calhoun County Judge Charles H.W. Burch, who denied Patton pretrial release and ordered him remanded to the custody of the sheriff and be held without bond pending further court hearings.