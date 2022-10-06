Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February

An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February.

The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.

According to Illinois State Police reports at the time of the crash, Chapman was the driver of a 2008 black Dodge Charger that was traveling westbound on Kane Road and while approaching U.S. 67 stopped at the sign briefly before proceeding through the intersection on February 28th. At the same time, a 1976 bronze Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 53 year old Winfried Tasker of Jerseyville was traveling southbound on U.S.67.

Tasker’s motorcycle collided with the rear end of the Dodge Charger ejecting Tasker from the motorcycle at the intersection. Tasker was later flown from the scene by AirEvac with life threatening injuries. Tasker would die as a result from his injuries on March 8th at an area hospital.

Chapman was cited initially for failure to yield at an intersection, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, and failure to wear a safety belt.

According to the September 22nd charging documents, Chapman had a blood alcohol level and THC level above the legal limits at the time of the crash creating the aggravating factor in the charges.

Chapman is next due in Greene County Court on the charges on October 24th.