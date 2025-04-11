Kane Man Held on Drug Charge Following Jersey County Pursuit

A Greene County man was identified as a suspect during a joint drug operation conducted by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Alton Police Department, according to Sheriff’s Department Officials in a release this afternoon.

On Tuesday evening of this week, Alton Police attempted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle, which then fled, leading officers on a pursuit into Jersey County, where deputies joined in.

The pursuit continued through Jersey County to West Centennial Road, where the suspect drove into a field and disabled the vehicle. 48-year-old Tony K. Price of Kane, Illinois, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A female passenger did not flee and was quickly apprehended inside the vehicle.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Officials say Price was apprehended nearby after an unidentified officer deployed a taser during the foot chase.

On Thursday, Price was charged in Jersey County Circuit Court with Class X felony methamphetamine trafficking, Class 3 felony aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, and misdemeanor driving on a revoked license.

He was appointed a public defender as counsel and remains held at the Jersey County Jail. No further information on the female passenger was provided in the report as of press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

