Kane Man Sentenced to Prison For Attempted Burglary in Nov. 2023

A southern Greene County man is heading to prison in relation to an attempted residential burglary last year.

40-year Jordan M. Deffenbaugh of Kane pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony attempted burglary to a residence on Monday in Greene County Circuit Court.

Deffenbaugh was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies on November 17, 2023 after a brief chase after Deffenbaugh had allegedly attempted to enter a residence in rural Kane to take several items. A small chase ensued but Deffenbaugh was captured by deputies a short time later. Deffenbaugh was initially charged with Class 1 felony residential burglary, Class 3 felony burglary without causing damage, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the Class 3 felony attempted burglary charge as a part of the negotiated plea agreement in court on Monday.

Deffenbaugh was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 6 months of mandatory supervised release, and ordered payment of $500 restitution to the victim. He was given credit for 3 days served in the Greene County Jail.