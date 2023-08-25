Kane Man Sentenced To Prison For DUI Crash That Killed Jerseyville Harley Rider

A Kane man who was charged for causing the death of a motorcycle rider in a collision in southern Greene County in late February of last year has been sentenced to prison time.

19-year old Caydn J. R. Chapman pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated driving under the influence back in December. Due to a series of missed court dates and Chapman’s own counsel failing to appear at a number of hearings, his sentencing had been delayed.

After securing new counsel, Chapman received a sentence yesterday before Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt.

Chapman stems from a criminal information filed by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office in September of last year that initially charged Chapman with three counts of aggravated DUI. According to Illinois State Police reports at the time of the crash, Chapman was the driver of a 2008 black Dodge Charger that was traveling westbound on Kane Road and while approaching U.S. 67 stopped at the sign briefly before proceeding through the intersection on February 28, 2022. At the same time, a 1976 bronze Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 53 year old Winfried Tasker of Jerseyville was traveling southbound on U.S.67. Tasker’s motorcycle collided with the rear end of the Dodge Charger ejecting Tasker from the motorcycle at the intersection. Tasker was later flown from the scene by AirEvac with life threatening injuries. Tasker would die as a result from his injuries on March 8th at an area hospital.

Chapman was cited initially for failure to yield at an intersection, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, and failure to wear a safety belt. According to the September 22, 2022 charging documents, Chapman had a blood alcohol level and THC level above the legal limits at the time of the crash creating the aggravating factor in the charges.

Chapman was sentenced yesterday to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay court costs. The remaining charges were dismissed per the plea.