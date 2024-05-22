Kathy’s Corner In Eldred To Close Permanently on Friday

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2024 at 6:14am

A popular Greene County eatery is closing its doors by the end of the week.

Kathy’s Corner, located at the four-way stop of Illinois Route 108 and the Hillview Blacktop in Eldred, will cease operations on Friday.

The restaurant has been a popular stop for River Road tourists, motor cycle runs, and travelers prior to getting on the Kampsville Ferry for over a decade.

Owner Kathy Nolan said in a Facebook post last night that she is ready to retire after 15 years of running the business and wishes to spend more time with her family.

Nolan says that anyone who has gift certificates or charge accounts to spend them this week. Nolan did say in the post that she will provide cash refunds for gift certificates through June 30th due to the short notice of closure.

Nolan says if anyone is interested in purchasing the business or has further questions, to call 618-535-4192.