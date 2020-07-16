Kaufmann, Dobson Move On To Championship Round at Drysdale

Jacksonville’s Brady Kaufmann and Addie Dobson have moved on to the championship round Thursday at the 83rd Drysdale Golf Tournament.

Kaufmann will meet Vandalia’s Chase Laack at Bunn Golf Course on Thursday for the boys 16-17 division championship flight title. Laack beat Tobin Nell 3-up-2 in his semifinal match while Kaufmann got past Miles Roland 4-up-2 in the other semifinal. Laack and Kaufmann tee off at 7:30 a.m.

Dobson will meet defending champion Faith Davis of Williamsville for the title in the girls 16-17 division championship title match-up. Dobson topped Ellie Knight of Auburn 6-up-4 in her semifinal and Davis beat Sofie Lowis 3-up-2. They tee off at 8:10 a.m.

Highland’s Eli Lucas bested Jacksonville’s Brayden Byers 4-up-3 to slide into the boys 8-10 division championship pairing.