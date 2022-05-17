Kaufmann Honored As One of IL Men’s Basketball’s 30 Most Impactful by IBCA

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has been honoring the 30 Most Impactful People in Men’s and Women’s Basketball in the state to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

The association has been highlighting the honorees in alphabetical order in each category since beginning the countdown on Thursday, January 20th.

Last week, Andy Kaufmann was named in the countdown.

According to the IBCA, Kaufmann is Jacksonville High School’s greatest basketball player as he set 19 different school records. The prolific scorer set the season record for points in a season with 948 and career record with 2,508 (in 3 seasons). Three times Kaufmann scored 50 points in a game and he scored 20 or more points in 73 consecutive games. Andy established a state record by scoring in double figures in 97 consecutive games. He is the second leading scorer in Illinois boys’ basketball history with 3,160 points. Andy went on to play at the University of Illinois where he scored 1,523 points and earned All-Big Ten recognition in 1991 and 1993.

Kaufmann joins former Carrollton and Edwardsville Girls Head Basketball Coach Lori Blade on the countdown from individuals honored in the area.