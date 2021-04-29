Kelker To Retire From United Way of Central IL

A long-time face of non-profits in Central Illinois is set to retire next year. John Kelker, who has served as the president and chief professional officer of the United Way of Central Illinois since 1996, announced he is retiring effective April 1, 2022.

The 63 year old Kelker originally came to Central Illinois as a student at MacMurray College. Kelker worked as a counselor and program coordinator for Tri-County Counseling and Human Services based in Carrollton and then was the director of Big Brother/Big Sister of Morgan County for 12 years before coming to United Way of Central Illinois.

United Way board chair Cass Casper told the State Journal Register that Kelker and his wife plan to stay in the Springfield area. Casper said he was thankful for the announcement a year in advance to let the group conduct a proper search for Kelker’s successor.