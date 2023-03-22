Kelly Peters’ Memory at Routt To Live On With Special Annual Scholarship

Routt Principal Dan Carie and others raise The Gift of Hope Flag on Friday in memory of Kelly Peters. (Courtesy El Crow Photography/RCHS)

The legacy of a Routt student who died tragically this past December is living on through gifts from the surrounding community and through a new memorial.

Last Friday, on what would have been Kelly Peters’ 17th birthday, the Routt community and Peters’ family gathered on the front lawn of Routt Catholic High School for a flag raising ceremony hosted by the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

During the program, Development & Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle updated the community on memorial dollars received by Routt in memory of Peters. Peters’ memorial has reached the sum of over $18,000.

With that total sum of donations collected from everywhere that included individuals outside and inside the Routt community, businesses, athletic teams, and neighboring school districts; the Kelly Peters Memorial Fund has been created within the Routt Education Foundation in perpetuity.

According to an announcement from the school, beginning on Routt Honors Night in Spring 2024, Routt Catholic High School will recognize one junior student who demonstrates many of Peters’ qualities of kindness, loyalty, faith, hard work, and compassion. In addition to receiving a small cash prize in the spring, the selected student will also receive a tuition scholarship for their senior year at Routt. The selected student will also have their name engraved on a plaque that will be on display at the school.

Doyle said in a newsletter announcement that the honor will give the Routt community an annual time to reflect on Peters’ legacy in the entire community: “Because of the generosity of so many contributors, we’ll get to present this honor every single year. We’ll get to issue a scholarship every single year. And we’ll get to add a new name to the plaque every single year. We’ll also use this as an opportunity, every single year, to remember all of the qualities that made Kelly so special. Not only will we remember all that Kelly was, but we’ll also be able to honor her memory by recognizing a fellow Routt student who is on the same path – making a positive difference on all those around them.”

The flag honoring Peters’ flew in front of Routt High School through Monday.