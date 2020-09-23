Kennedy Under Investigation in Virginia

The Chief of Police in Virginia is under an investigation. WAND-TV reports that Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn’s office is investigating Virginia Police Chief Bryce Kennedy involving alleged inappropriate messages sent to a minor over social media.

Ohrn told WAND-TV that the investigation into the inappropriate behavior began in July. Ohrn would not confirm the specific nature of the messages. Ohrn did say that the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez’s office to decide whether charges will be filed when everything is complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.