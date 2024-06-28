Kids Corral Events Announced For Morgan County Fair

By Benjamin Cox on June 28, 2024 at 4:52am

The Morgan County Fair Association have announced two days of fun for the annual Kids Corral.

The Corral will be held in the Merchants Building from 1-3PM on Saturday, July 13th and from 11AM-1PM on Sunday, July 14th.

The Corral is free for kids 10 and under. On Saturday, the corral will feature a magician. Sunday will have a balloon artist.

Also available to enjoy is the Pedal Tractor Obstacle Course, Corn Play Area, Art & Coloring, Cow Milking Simulator, Boy Scouts of America Vortex, S.T.R.E.A.M Machine, a honey Bee Demonstration, and more.

If you have questions about the Kids Corral, call Byron Pool at 217-473-1606.