Kifowit Announces Bid To Become Next IL Speaker of the House

One of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s earliest opponents in the ComEd scandal has come out to challenge him for the Speaker of the House.

The Illinois Center Square reports 84th District Representative Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego has said she intends to challenge for Speaker of the House when the new General Assembly is seated in January. Kifowit has served in the Illinois House for 4 terms beginning in 2013. Kifowit is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a former substitute teacher, and previously served as an alderman in the city of Aurora for 9 years.

On July 30th, Kifowit delivered a letter to Madigan’s office asking him to resign his position as House Speaker and leader of the Illinois Democratic Party. Kifowit became one of the early Democrats opposed to Madigan keeping office. In a letter released today, Kifowit says that after Madigan doubled down on keeping his role in the General Assembly, she felt compelled to pursue the seat.

Madigan has been the Illinois Speaker of the House for all but 2 years since 1983 and leader of the Illinois Democratic Party since 1998.

Kifowit is expected to make a formal announcement in a press conference at 10AM at the Hotel Allegro in Chicago.